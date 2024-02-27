Wilmington plc (WIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Wilmington stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,704.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. Wilmington has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.70.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 418 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

