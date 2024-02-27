WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.41

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 2730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 107,095 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1,687.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 77.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.