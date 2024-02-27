Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Lessened by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 4.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Workday worth $47,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $4,295,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Workday by 569.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Workday by 197.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Workday by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 97,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 81.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.29. 3,833,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average of $252.83. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.78.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

