Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $9.52 on Tuesday, hitting $297.69. 3,625,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.29, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 94,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 931,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,147,000 after purchasing an additional 164,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

