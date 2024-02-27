Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $330.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.10.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.31. 2,701,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,074. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.