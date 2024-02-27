Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.41.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Workday stock traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,842. Workday has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,239.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.