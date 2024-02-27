Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $307.21, but opened at $292.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $300.82, with a volume of 1,608,015 shares.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.10.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Insider Transactions at Workday

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.58, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.