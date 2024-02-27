WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in WPP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in WPP by 732.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

