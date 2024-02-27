Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion and approximately $1.26 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,999,114,235 coins and its circulating supply is 87,999,071,828 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,000,810,078.18805 with 88,000,788,255.59927 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.14052518 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,135,133.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

