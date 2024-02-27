XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,182.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

