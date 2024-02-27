Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

XEL stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

