Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.780 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

