Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6026 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

NASDAQ ZIONL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. 5,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

