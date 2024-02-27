Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6248 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 3,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,155. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.
