Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3897 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock remained flat at $21.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

