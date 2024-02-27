Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.850-4.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.180-1.200 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,915 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.