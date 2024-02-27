Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-4.880 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. 12,552,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $750,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $750,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,870 shares of company stock worth $5,870,915. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

