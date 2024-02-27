Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.85-4.88 EPS.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.44.

ZM stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,915. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

