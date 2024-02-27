Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.71

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 90247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.
The firm has a market capitalization of $872.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.
In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $313,834.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
