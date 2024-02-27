Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.71

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 90247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $872.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $313,834.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 823,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 753,308 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,823,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 727,934 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

