10,000 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Acquired by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.2% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. 1,131,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,914. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

