1,461 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BABA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. 5,520,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,866,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

