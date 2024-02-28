15,000 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by Nine27 Capital Management LP

Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Burlington Stores comprises about 3.4% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BURL stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $204.42. The company had a trading volume of 259,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,669. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $225.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
