150,000 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,531,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.