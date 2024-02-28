1,615 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.13. 506,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,696. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day moving average is $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

