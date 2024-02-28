180 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,306. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.2 %

JBHT opened at $207.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

