27,200 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $97.88. 42,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

