300,000 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Purchased by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 823.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740,928 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703,703 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $22,423,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,607,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,911. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

