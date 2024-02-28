31,884 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 72.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

CPRT remained flat at $52.92 during trading on Wednesday. 1,908,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $53.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.