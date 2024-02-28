3,276 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE LIN opened at $444.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $324.11 and a 52-week high of $448.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.