36,668 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,668 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.82.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.02. The company had a trading volume of 973,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,547. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.