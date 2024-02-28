3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. 525,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.