504,607 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,061,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,669,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.