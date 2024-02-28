514 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 514 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

