676 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.