78,700 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.4% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $211,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $657,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $22,162,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 370,325 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 4,939,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,022,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

