89,285 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 89,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. 118,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,922. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 138.42%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

