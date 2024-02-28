8,972 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.11.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

