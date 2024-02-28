94 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $709.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $644.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

