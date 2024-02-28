AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AAR by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AAR by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AAR by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

