Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $11.78

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $12.21. Abacus Life shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1,438 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

