Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 534,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,711. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

