accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £802,500 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.79), for a total value of £802,500 ($1,017,884.32).

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 533 ($6.76) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 509 ($6.46) and a one year high of GBX 836 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 587.72. The company has a market cap of £222.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, January 26th.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.