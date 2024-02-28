accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £802,500 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.79), for a total value of £802,500 ($1,017,884.32).
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 533 ($6.76) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 509 ($6.46) and a one year high of GBX 836 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 587.72. The company has a market cap of £222.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, January 26th.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.