ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

ADT Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 7,839,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 1.58. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

ADT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Further Reading

