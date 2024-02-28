Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

NYSE AAP traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $143.96. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,573,000 after buying an additional 1,370,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,170,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,014,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

