Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.46 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after buying an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,573,000 after buying an additional 1,370,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

