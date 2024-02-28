Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.23.
Several research firms recently commented on ARE. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Aecon Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.
Insider Activity at Aecon Group
In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.