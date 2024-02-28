Aergo Market Cap Hits $70.89 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $70.89 million and $7.86 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.
Buying and Selling Aergo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.