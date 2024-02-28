AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,340. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

