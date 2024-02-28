AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AES had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. AES updated its FY24 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,155. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AES

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

