Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 802,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.60. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,556,000 after buying an additional 206,865 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.